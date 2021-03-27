Silverarc Capital Management LLC Invests $286,000 in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $176,692.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,669.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $338,452 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 950,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,337. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

