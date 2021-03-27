Silverarc Capital Management LLC Invests $4.02 Million in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000. Sutro Biopharma comprises 2.3% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Sutro Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 320,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,000. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.67 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

STRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.