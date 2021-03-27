Silverarc Capital Management LLC Invests $5.83 Million in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000. Insmed accounts for approximately 3.4% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,652,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,325,000 after purchasing an additional 153,054 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,703,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,630 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,048,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,196,000 after acquiring an additional 984,987 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,004,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,731,000 after acquiring an additional 657,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 763,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 303,026 shares during the last quarter.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In other news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 544,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

