Silverarc Capital Management LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Morphic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Morphic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Morphic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 32,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $1,962,104.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $391,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,714 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Morphic stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. 131,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,836. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

