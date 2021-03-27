Silverarc Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,950,000 after buying an additional 1,637,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 394,993 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth $9,657,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth $7,449,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $50.74. 188,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,527. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. Scholar Rock’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $207,469.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.