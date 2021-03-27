Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $112.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $2,273,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,169.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,010,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,123,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,071,000 after purchasing an additional 166,603 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,321,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,076,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.67 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.99. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

