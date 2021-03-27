Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Short Interest Update

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 2,255.6% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Silverlake Axis stock remained flat at $$0.81 during midday trading on Friday. Silverlake Axis has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get Silverlake Axis alerts:

Silverlake Axis Company Profile

Silverlake Axis Ltd, an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, retail, government, payment, and logistics industries. Its products include Silverlake Axis integrated banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated Islamic banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated provident fund systems, Silverlake Axis cards systems, Silverlake digital banking MÃ-BIUS open banking platforms, Silverlake Axis retail merchandising systems, Silverlake Axis enterprise payment platforms, Cyber Village converged Internet and mobile platforms, and Silverlake Symmetri retail banking solutions; IntelliSuite solutions; NowSuite solutions; and digital identity and security software solutions.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Silverlake Axis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverlake Axis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.