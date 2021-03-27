SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of SITIY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452. SITC International has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63.

About SITC International

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

