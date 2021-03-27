Solana Hits Market Capitalization of $4.31 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Solana has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.08 or 0.00028632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $4.31 billion and $204.16 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00048252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.71 or 0.00617224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023061 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 491,773,222 coins and its circulating supply is 268,065,085 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solana is solana.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.