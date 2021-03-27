Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.62. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

