Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Short Interest Update

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sophiris Bio stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 123,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,354. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Sophiris Bio has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.36.

Get Sophiris Bio alerts:

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sophiris Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophiris Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.