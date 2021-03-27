Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Tops One Day Volume of $6.00

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $9.56 million and $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00048087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.58 or 0.00627835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00065001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00023367 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

SXDT is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

