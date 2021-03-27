Spectre.ai Utility Token Price Up 4.8% This Week (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00625483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00023421 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

