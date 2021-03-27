Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $135.19 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. BTIG Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

