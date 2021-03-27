Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,431 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $21,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 409,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 666,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,228,000 after acquiring an additional 406,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $135.19 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.46.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

