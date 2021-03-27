Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 50,590 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 50,590 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in CSX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

CSX stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $97.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

