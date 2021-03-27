Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 483,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,873,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,980,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $751,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.86.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

