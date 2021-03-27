Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $17.60 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 102,857 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Western Digital worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDC opened at $67.28 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

