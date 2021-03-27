Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,145 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 20,102 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $15,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Xilinx by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XLNX stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,658. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.76. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

