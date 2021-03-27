Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 111,497 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,219,000 after acquiring an additional 562,100 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after buying an additional 220,845 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.24. 721,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

