Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $36,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $133.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.88.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

