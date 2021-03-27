Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 285.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,459 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Entergy worth $23,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.54.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $98.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average is $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

