Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Short Interest Down 82.3% in March

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the February 28th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMPR stock remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. Standard Metals Processing has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

