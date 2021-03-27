Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report sales of $6.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.96 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $28.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 billion to $29.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $32.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,167,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,140. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

