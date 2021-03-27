Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion and $708.10 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00058521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00243272 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00033770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.37 or 0.00842124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00049480 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002091 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,415 coins and its circulating supply is 22,687,533,694 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

