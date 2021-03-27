STG Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGGQ) Short Interest Update

STG Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGGQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STGGQ remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. STG Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.

STG Group Company Profile

STG Group, Inc provides cyber, software, and intelligence solutions to the U.S. government organizations and commercial businesses. The company offers cybersecurity and secure information solutions, including security information and event management systems that helps in identifying and prioritizing events across various users and devices in organizations; network intrusion detection and protection systems, which designs and implements systems that gather and analyze network data to identify cybersecurity breaches; identity and access management systems that facilitates the oversight and management of digital identities; and network vulnerability assessment systems, which scans and tests networks to identify the risk associated with vulnerabilities, and addresses risk mitigation.

