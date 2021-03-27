Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 5,778 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 841% compared to the typical daily volume of 614 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Athene by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,278,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 442,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $55.39.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

