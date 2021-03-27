Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Hits $213.97 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00002935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $213.97 million and $9.84 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015446 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,624,920 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

