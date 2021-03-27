SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 814,927 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. R1 RCM comprises approximately 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 649,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,176. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

