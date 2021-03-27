SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 667,024 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 667,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.97. 1,398,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

