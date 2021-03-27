SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 691,800 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 691,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of DXC Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,544 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after buying an additional 1,337,960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,717,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,804 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in DXC Technology by 34.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,107,000 after acquiring an additional 984,581 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,140. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.