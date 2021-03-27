SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $719,000 in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 718,882 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Primoris Services by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.78. 963,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,084. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.