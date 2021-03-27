SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $769,000 in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 768,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Barclays upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

