SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,459,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Owens & Minor accounts for about 1.1% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,997 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,572,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,301,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,743,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,728,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $443,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of OMI traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.48. 990,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,033. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

