SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $968,000 Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 968,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Welbilt makes up 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,732,000 after purchasing an additional 700,640 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,984,000 after purchasing an additional 906,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,773,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,403,000 after purchasing an additional 308,710 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 375,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at $58,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Welbilt stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.75 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.