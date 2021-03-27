SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Update

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other SunLink Health Systems news, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 44,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $103,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.33. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

