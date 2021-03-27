Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SURF shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.05. 974,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $335.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $253,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.