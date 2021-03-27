SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Bought by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 124.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the quarter. SuRo Capital accounts for about 0.5% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $5,122,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $286.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSSS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other SuRo Capital news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $565,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at $41,392,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $154,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at $40,411,788.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SuRo Capital Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS).

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.