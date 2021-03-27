Swapcoinz Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.48 Million (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swapcoinz has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00058102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00243451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.98 or 0.00855975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00049808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00073928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030728 BTC.

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

