T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) General Counsel Sells $13,662.48 in Stock

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) General Counsel Michael Terrence Gibbs sold 8,758 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $13,662.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,941.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Terrence Gibbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Michael Terrence Gibbs sold 7,280 shares of T2 Biosystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $14,996.80.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTOO shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

