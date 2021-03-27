Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Mirova US LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,241,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,637 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 5.9% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $135,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after acquiring an additional 676,689 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:TSM traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.56. 12,910,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,896,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average is $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $604.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.