Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Update

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 441.2% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TKBIF opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. Takara Bio has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Takara Bio Company Profile

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

