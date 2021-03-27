TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPCS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 61,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 million, a P/E ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.57. TechPrecision has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.