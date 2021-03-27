Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $54.10

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.10 and traded as low as C$43.52. Tecsys shares last traded at C$44.18, with a volume of 20,044 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian upped their price target on Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tecsys from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$635.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$53.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.31%.

About Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

