Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

