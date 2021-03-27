Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.75, but opened at $35.07. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telos shares last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 19,602 shares.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TLS. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth $412,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.