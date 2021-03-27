TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $103,000 in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.08% of Jiya Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,690,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,794,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,000.

NASDAQ JYAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Jiya Acquisition Company Profile

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

