TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. cut its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,712 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THBR opened at $10.22 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THBR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

