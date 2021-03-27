TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGC. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $32,150,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $25,720,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $6,980,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $5,144,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $5,173,000.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

Shares of Altimeter Growth stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Profile

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.