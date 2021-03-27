Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Short Interest Down 87.2% in March

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the February 28th total of 724,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,289,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBPMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 250,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunomodulator drugs. It develops ARDS-003 for the treatment of sepsis and prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome; Reduvo for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; PLENITUDE to treat advanced uncontrolled cancer pain; REBORN for the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain and fibromyalgia; and SERENITY to treat cancer cachexia.

